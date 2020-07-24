Home

Royce Day

Royce Day Notice
DAY Royce Peacefully on
Wednesday 15th July 2020
at Castlethorpe Nursing Home,
Castlethorpe, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Joan.
Much loved dad of Paul
& the late Stuart.
A private funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind
and Christian Aid,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 24, 2020
