|
|
|
DAY Royce Peacefully on
Wednesday 15th July 2020
at Castlethorpe Nursing Home,
Castlethorpe, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Joan.
Much loved dad of Paul
& the late Stuart.
A private funeral service will take place.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind
and Christian Aid,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 24, 2020