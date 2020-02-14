|
OTTER Ruby Maud Faith Passed away on 28th January at Scunthorpe Hospital,
aged 92 years.
Wife to the late Eric Otter and friend to many.
The service to celebrate Ruby's life will take place at Lea Fields Crematorium Thursday 20th February, 2020
at 10.30am, followed by
Thanksgiving Service at
St Mary's Church, Knaith at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be to
St Mary's Church, Knaith.
c/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director.
Ashleigh House,
Kexby, Nr Gainsborough,
Lincs DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020