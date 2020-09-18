Home

Sean Staniar

Sean Staniar Notice
STANIAR Sean Suddenly on Monday 17th August 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 55 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Dawn.
Much loved dad of
Daniel, Abigayle & Molly.
Loving brother, brother in law,
uncle & great uncle. Friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 18, 2020
