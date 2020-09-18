|
|
|
STANIAR Sean Suddenly on Monday 17th August 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital
aged 55 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Dawn.
Much loved dad of
Daniel, Abigayle & Molly.
Loving brother, brother in law,
uncle & great uncle. Friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough. Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 18, 2020