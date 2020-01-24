Home

Shane Talbot

Shane Talbot Notice
TALBOT Shane Barry Peacefully after a long illness
on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at Scotter Ward,
John Coupland Hospital,
aged 55 years.
Beloved brother of Andrew,
Jason & Alison.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Parish Church,
Gainsborough on
Wednesday 5th February at 10.00am
followed by committal at
Babworth Crematorium.
At Shane's request please wear
casual clothing and you are welcome
to bring a single flower to place
on the coffin during the service.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support &
The Scotter Ward Palliative Care Suite,
cheques made payable to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Donation Account
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 24, 2020
