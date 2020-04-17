|
THURLBY Sharon Marie (formerly known as Birkett,
latterly Evans) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon,
who lost her fight with her third brain tumour in almost two years.
She passed away on Easter Sunday 12th April in St Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln aged 54 years.
She leaves behind her two loving sons Will and Joe, her two boys
Rocky and Stan (her black Labradors), two devoted sisters Sue and
Alison, her Mum and Dad and
dear nieces Isabel, Louise and Grace.
A great friend to everyone
who knew her.
Funeral service to be private
but a thanksgiving service to be
held at a later date.
God bless you all.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 17, 2020