THURLBY Sharon Terry, John, Sharon's boys, Will and Joe and all the family send everyone a heartfelt thank you for all the cards, letters, flowers and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Sharon.
Our family are especially proud of
Joe for bravely supporting Sharon
through her illness and carrying out his Mums wishes for her final journey.
To all the friends and neighbours
who stood and watched her funeral
cortege through Upton, Kexby,
Kexby lane, Knaith Park and Lea.
To Andrew Key for taking the service,
to Gills of Newark for there Services, Michele Poole for the flowers,
to Jayne her best friend,
to the staff at Lea Fields Crematorium and everyone.
Love and thanks, God bless you all.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on May 8, 2020