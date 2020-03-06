|
|
|
Horne Shirley Suddenly but peacefully, warm and safe at home
on 16th February,
passed away, aged 75 years.
Much loved Mum, Sister,
Granny and Great Granny,
partner and best friend to Ian.
A celebration of Shirley's life will
take place at Lea Field's Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 13.30.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
of flowers to RSPCA and RSPB
would be gratefully received.
C/O J.E Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby,
Nr Gainsborough, Lincs DN21 5N.
Tel: 01427 788312.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Mar. 6, 2020