Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Gainsborough
North Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2HS
01427 612131
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Smith

Notice Condolences

Shirley Smith Notice
SMITH Shirley Passed away after a short illness on Monday 15th June aged 83 years.

A devoted wife of her late husband Peter. Wonderful mother to
Paul, Sharon and Andrew.
grandmother to Ruth, Jamie
and Daniel, Danielle and Jodie.
Much loved by her six great grandchildren, sisters Jenny
and Maggie and nieces and
as a friend to many.

Sadly missed but never forgotten.

After a family service in
All Saints Parish Church,
Shirley will be laid to rest
alongside her late husband.
Family flowers only, sent to
Lincs Co-op Funeral Directors,
North St, Gainsborough.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -