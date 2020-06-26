|
|
|
SMITH Shirley Passed away after a short illness on Monday 15th June aged 83 years.
A devoted wife of her late husband Peter. Wonderful mother to
Paul, Sharon and Andrew.
grandmother to Ruth, Jamie
and Daniel, Danielle and Jodie.
Much loved by her six great grandchildren, sisters Jenny
and Maggie and nieces and
as a friend to many.
Sadly missed but never forgotten.
After a family service in
All Saints Parish Church,
Shirley will be laid to rest
alongside her late husband.
Family flowers only, sent to
Lincs Co-op Funeral Directors,
North St, Gainsborough.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on June 26, 2020