|
|
|
WILSON Shirley
(Nee Madin)
Of Beckingham Peacefully passed away
surrounded by close family
on Monday 29th June 2020 at
Bassetlaw District General Hospital,
aged 87 years.
Beloved mum of Diane & Nadine.
Mother in law of Stephen & Brian.
Loving grandma of Matthew & Gareth,
and their wives Mallory & Kirstie.
Special great grandma of
Isla, ChloeMae & Ellie Louise.
Loving sister of Rex & Mary.
'We all love you mum'
A private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium
on Wednesday 15th July 2020.
Anybody who wishes to pay their respects for Shirley, the cortege
will be leaving the house at Beckingham at 2.00pm.
At a later date, everyone will be
warmly welcome to attend a
memorial service to celebrate
Shirley's life by further announcement.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
All Saints' Parish Church, Beckingham
may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 10, 2020