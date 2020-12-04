Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie Sutton

Notice Condolences

Sophie Sutton Notice
SUTTON Sophie
née Cooper Passed away after a short illness on her birthday, Saturday 31st October, aged 41 years.

Devoted Wife to Simon,
Beloved Daughter of Marilyn,
Loving Mother of Chloe, Harvey & Oscar, Sister to Edward & Jonathan.

Private family service to be held at
Lea Fields Chapel, followed by Committal at Misterton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.

Donations, if desired, to
'Help me I'm Fine' cheques payable to Helen Cousin c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS, Tel: 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -