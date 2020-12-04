|
|
|
SUTTON Sophie
née Cooper Passed away after a short illness on her birthday, Saturday 31st October, aged 41 years.
Devoted Wife to Simon,
Beloved Daughter of Marilyn,
Loving Mother of Chloe, Harvey & Oscar, Sister to Edward & Jonathan.
Private family service to be held at
Lea Fields Chapel, followed by Committal at Misterton Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired, to
'Help me I'm Fine' cheques payable to Helen Cousin c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS, Tel: 01427 612131
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Dec. 4, 2020