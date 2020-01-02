Home

JE Thurlby Funeral Director
Upton Road
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 5NF
01427 788312
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00
All Saints' Church
Upton
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Upton Burial Ground
EDWARDSON Stephen James
and
LOCKING
Heather Marie Tragically on 5th December 2019, aged 46 years and 39 years respectively.
Stephen, a dearly loved son
and brother.
Heather, a much loved daughter.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Upton on Thursday
9th January 2020 at 11am, followed
by interment in Upton Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu of flowers would be gratefully
received and will be shared between Cancer Research UK and The Lincolnshire Rural Support Network
C/o JE Thurlby Funeral Director. Ashleigh House, Kexby, Nr Gainsborough, Lincs, DN21 5NF.
Tel: 01427 788312
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 2, 2020
