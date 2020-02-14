Home

Steven Fearnley Notice
FEARNLEY Steven Paul Died unexpectedly at home on
Monday 30th December 2019
aged 61 years.
Loving husband to Jay
and brother to Trev.
Forever in our thoughts,
we miss him very much.
Steve's funeral will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium
on Friday 14th February at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Pages Pet Rescue may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 14, 2020
