Bull Sylvia Edith
(nee Ford) Passed away peacefully on
2nd April 2020 at Lindsay Lodge Hospice,
surrounded by her husband Jim
and children Gary and Donna.
Much loved mother in-law to Nicola and Shaun. Nanny to Lauren, JJ and Dexter,
great grandma to Elijah. Beloved sister of Barbara, Linda and their families.
A friend to many,
she will be missed by all.
Private Service due to the current circumstances on Friday 24th April.
A web link for the service will be available for anybody wishing to join the service and remember Sylvia with the family. A celebration of life service
to be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries regarding the web link and Sylvia's Cortege route to
Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bottesford Road,
Scunthorpe, DN19 3HE
01724 843150
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 17, 2020