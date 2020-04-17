Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Scunthorpe
2 Bottesford Road
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN16 3HE
01724 843 150
Sylvia Bull

Sylvia Bull Notice
Bull Sylvia Edith
(nee Ford) Passed away peacefully on
2nd April 2020 at Lindsay Lodge Hospice,
surrounded by her husband Jim
and children Gary and Donna.
Much loved mother in-law to Nicola and Shaun. Nanny to Lauren, JJ and Dexter,
great grandma to Elijah. Beloved sister of Barbara, Linda and their families.
A friend to many,
she will be missed by all.
Private Service due to the current circumstances on Friday 24th April.
A web link for the service will be available for anybody wishing to join the service and remember Sylvia with the family. A celebration of life service
to be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries regarding the web link and Sylvia's Cortege route to
Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bottesford Road,
Scunthorpe, DN19 3HE
01724 843150
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Apr. 17, 2020
