HUGHES Sylvia Peacefully following a short illness on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Eliot House, Morton aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob.
Much loved mum of Gill & Pat.
Treasured big nannie.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's Church, Morton on
Monday 10th February at 10.45am
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Purple Wings may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020