|
|
|
LIST Terry Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the 26th June 2020.
Loving and Devoted Husband to Jean and Father to Dean and Craig.
Father-in-law to Justine and Cherished Grandad to Olivia, Zarna, Layla and George. Beloved Brother to Viv, Adrian and Nigel and a friend to many
A private service to celebrate
Terry's life will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd July 2020
at 10.30am. Due to current restrictions it is a private family service.
Donations in Terry's memory to benefit Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Lincolnshire Co-op.
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, North Street, Gainsborough,
DN21 2HS
01427 612131
A big thank you to all the
Macmillan nurses and district nurse. The cards and flowers have been greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on July 17, 2020