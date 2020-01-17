|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Thomas
'Tom' Peacefully at home
following a short illness on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Clover.
Much loved dad of
Jacqueline, Jason & Donna.
Special grandad & great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Wednesday 22nd January
at 12.40pm
Flowers will be received.
Donations if so desired to
St. Barnabas Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 17, 2020