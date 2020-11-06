|
|
|
WOOD Vanessa Kathleen Peacefully on
Monday 26th October 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 82 years.
Loving wife of Alan.
Mother of Mark & Paul.
Mother in law of Beverley & Natasha.
Grandma of Joshua & Marcus.
Due to current restrictions a private
funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Holly Tree Lodge Residents
Comfort Fund may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 6, 2020