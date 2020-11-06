Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Vanessa Wood Notice
WOOD Vanessa Kathleen Peacefully on
Monday 26th October 2020
at Scunthorpe General Hospital
aged 82 years.
Loving wife of Alan.
Mother of Mark & Paul.
Mother in law of Beverley & Natasha.
Grandma of Joshua & Marcus.
Due to current restrictions a private
funeral service will take place at
Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Holly Tree Lodge Residents
Comfort Fund may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 6, 2020
