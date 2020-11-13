|
|
|
TAIT Veronica Maureen
affectionately known as Ron It is with great sadness that the family of Ron Tait
announce her passing, on
Wednesday 4th November
aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tom Tait,
much loved Mum to Susan & Stephen,
Mum-in-Law to Helen,
a very much loved Grandma
to Jane, Rachel, George, Francesca
and Great Grandma to Poppy.
A very dear friend to many.
Due to current restrictions a
private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
A live webcast of the service
will be available to watch,
for login details please contact
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only.
Ron was a keen gardener, so
donations if so desired would support
Gainsborough in Bloom
and may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
'Forever in our hearts'
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 13, 2020