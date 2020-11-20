|
|
|
WALKER Wendy Heather Fell asleep on
2nd November 2020
at Lincoln County Hospital,
aged 71 years.
Loving Partner of George and much loved Mother to Claire & Martin.
Private Funeral service on
Wednesday 25th November
at St Pauls Church, Morton
followed by interment at
Gainsborough General Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
Bransby Horses and RSPCA c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
North Street, Gainsborough,
DN21 2HS, Tel: 01427 612131
Thinking of you always,
no more suffering, no more pain.
I will hold you in my heart,
until we meet again.
With Love Always,
George xxx
You always had a smile to share,
time to give and time to care,
someone to turn to, kind and true,
one in a million dear Mum, that was you.
Night Night. Love You Mum,
Claire, Martin, Tyler & Ruby (The Dog) xx
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Nov. 20, 2020