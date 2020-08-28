Home

HATTON Wilfred Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness on Tuesday 11th August 2020.
Aged 97 years.
Husband to the late Joyce.
Father to Barry, Ian & Michael.
Father in Law to Gillian, Jacky & Trish.
Also loving Grandfather
& Great-Grandfather.
Private family service to be held at Lea Fields on Wednesday 2nd September.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
RAF Benevolent Fund c/o
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
North Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2HS,
01427 612131 or via funeralguide.co.uk
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Aug. 28, 2020
