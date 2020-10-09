Home

Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
William Bradley Notice
BRADLEY William Edward 'Ted' Peacefully following a short illness on
Monday 5th October 2020 at
Ferndene Care Home, Gainsborough
aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of the late Beryl.
A dear dad of
Elaine, Dianne, Paul & Joanne.
Brother of Jean, Cliff
and the late Dorothy, Margaret & Phil.
Grandad & great grandad.
A good friend to Viv & Stuart.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at Lea Fields Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the
Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Oct. 9, 2020
