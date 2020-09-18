|
|
|
COOPER William Henry
'Bill' Passed away suddenly on
Sunday 6th September 2020
at his home after a lengthy period
of ill health, aged 77 years.
A dear husband of Janet.
Brother to David & the late John and
uncle to Robert, Stephen and Philip.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral service will take place
at St Peter's Church, Scotter.
Flowers will be received or
donations in lieu of flowers for
Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Sept. 18, 2020