Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors Ltd (Gainsborough)
41 Heaton Street
Gainsborough, Lincolnshire DN21 2EA
01427 810619
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
13:45
St Margaret of Antioch Church
Marton
William Golding Notice
GOLDING William 'Bill' Peacefully with his wife & daughter
by his side on
Friday 10th January 2020 at
Lincoln County Hospital
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret.
A loving dad of Kathryn & Nicola.
A friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret of Antioch Church, Marton
on Thursday 6th February at 1.45pm
followed by committal at
Lea Fields Crematorium
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Cancer Research U.K may be sent to
Cliff Bradley & Sons Funeral Directors
41 Heaton Street, Gainsborough,
Lincolnshire, DN21 2EA. 01427 810619
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Jan. 31, 2020
