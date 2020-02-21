|
GOLDING William 'Bill' Margaret, Kathryn & Nicola
would like to thank all their
friends & neighbours for attending
Bill's funeral service.
Special thanks to Barbara & Kathy
for arranging the flowers in Church.
Thank you to David Farrow
for his comforting service
& John Hewitt for
playing the organ at Church,
Edward and all the staff
at Cliff Bradley & Sons for their
professional service & arrangements.
Many thanks to all the
doctors & nurses on the
Greetwell Ward at Lincoln County Hospital for looking after Bill.
Margaret would just like to thank all
the people who sent cards when Bill passed away, it means so much.
Published in Gainsborough Standard on Feb. 21, 2020