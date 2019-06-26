Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



"Smilin' Jack" Dunevant, 87, of Laurel Fork, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows.He was born in Galax to the late Fitzhugh Lee and Nella Galyean Dunevant.Survivors include his son, Jackie Dunevant of Hillsville; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and David Cannaday of Laurel Fork; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at The First United Methodist Church in Hillsville at 1 p.m. with Pastor Robert Smith officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post 1115.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family. Published in Galax Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019

