Acey Clifton "Dick" Widner, 79, of Fries, Va., died at Twin County Community Hospital in Galax, Va., on June 1, 2019.
Survivors include his brother, Billy and Elaine Widner of Galax, Va.; and three sisters; Bonnie Elliott of Fries, Va.,, Wanda and Junior Eads of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Betty and Larry Draper of Woodlawn, Va.
Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Randy Johnson with burial to follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Independence, Va. The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: God's Pit Crew, 2499 N. Main Street, Danville, Va. 24540-9913.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence is serving the Widner family.
