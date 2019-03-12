Obituary



She was born in Carroll County on June 18, 1942, to Fletcher Arlo and Mallie Malinda Bowers Burnette.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Haga and Elmer Williams.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Paula and Mike Trivett and Amanda and William Widner, all of Galax and Jackie Haga of Hillsville and Marcy and Steve Testerman of Independence; brothers and sister-in-law, Junior Burnette of Draper and Billy and Ann Burnette of Galax; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Pisgah Church of Christ with Marvin Williams and Billy Burnette officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

