Adalynn Morgan Kennedy, 10 day old daughter of Tristian Levi William and Hayley Morgan Fink Kennedy, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Adalynn was born on Aug. 23, 2019, in Roanoke.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great- grandfather, Guy Thompson; and paternal great-grandmother, Carolyn Jean Funk.
Survivors include her parents of Galax; her maternal grandparents, William Paul and Tricia Lynn Warrick of Woodlawn; paternal grandparents, Sammy William and Casey Kennedy of Wytheville; Brad Funk and Loretta Jean Funk, both of Fries; maternal great-grandmother, Judith Lynn Thompson of Woodlawn, Virginia; paternal great-grandfather, Norris Ray Funk of Fries; paternal great-grandparents, James and Gladys Kennedy of Wytheville; and many loving aunts and uncles.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery at Fries. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019