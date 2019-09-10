Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



Adalynn was born on Aug. 23, 2019, in Roanoke.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great- grandfather, Guy Thompson; and paternal great-grandmother, Carolyn Jean Funk.

Survivors include her parents of Galax; her maternal grandparents, William Paul and Tricia Lynn Warrick of Woodlawn; paternal grandparents, Sammy William and Casey Kennedy of Wytheville; Brad Funk and Loretta Jean Funk, both of Fries; maternal great-grandmother, Judith Lynn Thompson of Woodlawn, Virginia; paternal great-grandfather, Norris Ray Funk of Fries; paternal great-grandparents, James and Gladys Kennedy of Wytheville; and many loving aunts and uncles.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery at Fries. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

