Adrienne Earline Reeves, 95, of Galax, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1923, in Atlanta, Ga., to Arva and Jewel Kendrick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Andrew Reeves.
Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Linda Sue and Dennis Michaelis of Fries and Janet Kay Reeves of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Dale Gordon and Sally Reeves of Mount Airy, N.C.; brother, Mahlon Reeves of Florida; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery at Poplar Camp Sunday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
