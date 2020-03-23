Agnes Gertrude Leath Wagoner, 89, of Galax, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born in Grayson County on June 10, 1930, to William A. and Lula Funk Leath.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Wagoner.
Survivors include three grandchildren; and one sister, Nellie Fox, all of Galax.
A graveside service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the McKenzie Cemetery with Eddie Stanley officiating. There wase no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cranberry Christian Church.
