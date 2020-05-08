Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aida Maria Penzo Read. View Sign Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary

Aida Maria Penzo Read, 105, of Hillsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1914, in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

She was the daughter of the late Teresa Penzo and Herman Penzo.

Aida, better known as "Gooma" to all who knew her, lived an amazing 105 years, starting out in the Dominican Republic, followed by New York City, Miami, Fla., and Orlando, Fla., before spending her last 20 years in Fancy Gap, Va., next to her only son, Joe.

Gooma was an independent spirit, living all of her years on her own, with an incredible love for her German Shepherds (and all animals), her plants and flowers and her large extended family.

She was well known for her lively spirit, her determination, her patriotism, her pride in her son and his Marine service and her homemade tamales.

Aida was preceded in death by her common law husband, Yran "Rene" Castillo; her son, Joseph Read Sr. (her life); her sister, Helen Penzo; her nephew, Ray "Tiny" Penzo Jr.; and her sister-in-law, Pat Penzo.

Survivors include her brother, Rafael "Sonny" Penzo; four grandchildren (her heart), Joseph Read Jr., and his wife, Nancy, of Archer, Fla., Patrick Read Sr., and his wife, Jeanna, of Woodlawn, Va., Thomas Read of West Jefferson, N.C., and Kimberly Read Curran and her husband, Phil, of Aldie, Va.; 10 great-grandchildren, Jana, Hanna, Patrick Jr., ("Pappy"), Jamie, Cassie, Parker, Kaley, Chris, Jay and Brendan; three great-great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan and Kylie Faye; a very special niece, Sherie Nunez; and her nephews, Dean Penzo and Jerry Penzo.

There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Bluemont Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Aida's name, consider your local Humane Society or animal shelter, and The Gary Sinise Foundation.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

