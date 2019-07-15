Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on March 19, 1929, in Grayson County to the late William Lee Hale and Cora Florence Patton Hale.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer A. Hale.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Hale Chiapetto and husband Dean of Floyd; a grandson; sisters, Helen Hale Compton of Galax and Jama Hale Layne of Radford; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Locust Grove Church with Craig Embree officiating. Interment will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time for the service.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

