Alan C. Kane, 79, of Sebring, Fla., died on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.
He was the son of Emily George Kane and Aloysius C. Kane, the brother of Michael L. Kane and the father of Susan Kane and Deborah Backus.
He had five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Kane.
Per Kane's wishes there will be no services.
