Alberta Charles Wragg, 79, of Galax, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Needham, Mass., on Feb. 7, 1940, to Albert and Mary Duffy Wragg.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Wragg of Galax; children and spouses, Steve and Janice Wragg, Jeff and Carolina and Jill Wragg, all of Massachusetts and Jim and Cathy Wragg of Georgia; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no service at this time.
