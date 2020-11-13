Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Alberta's life story with friends and family

Share Alberta's life story with friends and family



She was born in Chase City to the late Albert and Leola Dize Higgins.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Crawford Bowman.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Barbara Meadows, Michael and Kim Bowman, Charlotte and Herbert Sasser, Catherine Shortridge, Carolyn Clark and David and Karen Bowman; siblings, Dorothy Anderson, Edwin Higgins, Joyce Nelson and Patricia Peskett; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Morris Family Cemetery with Pastor Danielle Goad officiating.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

Alberta Lee Bowman, 95, of Hillsville, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville.She was born in Chase City to the late Albert and Leola Dize Higgins.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Crawford Bowman.Survivors include her children and spouses, Barbara Meadows, Michael and Kim Bowman, Charlotte and Herbert Sasser, Catherine Shortridge, Carolyn Clark and David and Karen Bowman; siblings, Dorothy Anderson, Edwin Higgins, Joyce Nelson and Patricia Peskett; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.A graveside service with burial following will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Morris Family Cemetery with Pastor Danielle Goad officiating.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.