Obituary



She was born on Dec. 12, 1939, in Wythe County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Taylor.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Vickie Taylor of Fries; a grandson and fiance'; two granddaughters and spouses; sisters, Addie Viars, Ruth Anderson and Mary Goodman, all of Pulaski; brothers, Foster Lawson of Ivanhoe and Marion Lawson of Fort Chiswell; sister-in-law, Olivia Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church with the Rev. Matt Linkous officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaugan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

