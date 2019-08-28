Allen Lane Beasley, 65, of Honolulu, Hawaii, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1954, in Pulaski, to Bernard D. Beasley and Daisy Beasley Kirk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard D. Beasley.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Beasley of the home; sons and daughter-in-law, Allen Beasley of the home, Branditt and Yuka Beasley of Honolulu, Hawaii and Jeremy A. Carper of North Carolina; daughter, Alana D. Beasley of Narrows; mother, Daisy Beasley Kirk of Austinville; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Dreama Beasley of Austinville; sister-in-law, Joan Beasley of Max Meadows; brother-in-law, Bill Bryant of Austinville; step-brothers and spouses, Jeff and Sue Kirk of Barren Springs and Roy and Angie Kirk of Bastian; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Pickets Chapel Church of God on Payne Town Road in Max Meadows with the Rev. Eddie Dalton officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville VFW Grover King Post # 1115.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019