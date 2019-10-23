Allie Rose Maxwell (1922 - 2019)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
Obituary
Allie Rose Maxwell, 97, of Galax, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Grayson County on Jan. 7, 1922, to Piper and Marth Ann Hairston Cox.  
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Anderson Maxwell.
Survivors include a son, William K. Maxwell of Fort Washington, Md.; daughter, Sarrah L. Maxwell of Washington, D.C.; four grandchildren; sister, Lucy Franklin of Fanwood, N.J.; two sisters-in-law, Adrene Cox of Martinsville and Ann Young of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel.  Burial will follow in the Oldtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oldtown Cemetery Fund.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
