Alma Georgia Davis, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tam F. Davis; her son, Jimmy W. Davis; son-in-law, Roy S. Hall; five brothers and sisters; and her parents, Glenn and Jincie Reedy.
Survivors include her daughter, Loretta D. Hall of Marion, Va.; and her son, Jack Davis and daughter-in-law, Carla of Weber City, Va.; four grandchildren, Sherri and Steve Alexander, Debra Davis Morgan, Jason W. Davis, Amy Davis and Brandon Barr; six great-grandchildren; Katrina, Jon, Mikaela, Katie, Lesley and Heather; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brady and Leelend; her brother, Earvin C. Reedy; sister, Vivian Osborne; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Juanita Weaver.
Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Upper Helton Baptist Church by the Rev. Larry Peak. The family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in the Haw Orchard Cemetery.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Davis family.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019