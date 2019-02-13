Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tam F. Davis; her son, Jimmy W. Davis; son-in-law, Roy S. Hall; five brothers and sisters; and her parents, Glenn and Jincie Reedy.

Survivors include her daughter, Loretta D. Hall of Marion, Va.; and her son, Jack Davis and daughter-in-law, Carla of Weber City, Va.; four grandchildren, Sherri and Steve Alexander, Debra Davis Morgan, Jason W. Davis, Amy Davis and Brandon Barr; six great-grandchildren; Katrina, Jon, Mikaela, Katie, Lesley and Heather; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brady and Leelend; her brother, Earvin C. Reedy; sister, Vivian Osborne; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Juanita Weaver.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Upper Helton Baptist Church by the Rev. Larry Peak. The family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in the Haw Orchard Cemetery.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Davis family.

Alma Georgia Davis, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.She was preceded in death by her husband, Tam F. Davis; her son, Jimmy W. Davis; son-in-law, Roy S. Hall; five brothers and sisters; and her parents, Glenn and Jincie Reedy.Survivors include her daughter, Loretta D. Hall of Marion, Va.; and her son, Jack Davis and daughter-in-law, Carla of Weber City, Va.; four grandchildren, Sherri and Steve Alexander, Debra Davis Morgan, Jason W. Davis, Amy Davis and Brandon Barr; six great-grandchildren; Katrina, Jon, Mikaela, Katie, Lesley and Heather; and two great-great-grandchildren, Brady and Leelend; her brother, Earvin C. Reedy; sister, Vivian Osborne; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Juanita Weaver.Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Upper Helton Baptist Church by the Rev. Larry Peak. The family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial followed in the Haw Orchard Cemetery.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Davis family. Funeral Home Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306

Independence , VA 24348

276-773-2521 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close