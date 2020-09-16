1/
Alma N. Marshall
1930 - 2020
Alma N. Marshall of Woodlawn, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
She was born Dec. 8, 1930, in Hillsville, Va., to the late Claude Swanson "Bill" and Laura Burnett Newman.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Troy E. Marshall; sisters, Opal Carico and Vera McGrady; and brothers, Paul Swanson Newman, Olen Newman and Donald Newman.
Survivors include sisters, Mary Ann Combs of Hillsville and Debbie McCraw of Galax; her devoted children, Randolph Marshall (Paige Martin Marshall) of Linden, N.C., Susan Marshall (Charles Dorman Jr.) of Carolina Beach, N.C., and Dennis Marshall (Carla G. Marshall) of Unionville, Va.; three grandchildren, Ryan Marshall, Ashley Van Hoven and Tyler Marshall; and two great-granddaughters.
A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Church Cemetery, 128 Forest Oak Road, Woodlawn, Va., 24381.
Fayetteville Cremation Services is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
