Alma Perlenia Stanley Wooten, 91, of Independence, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born in Fries on Aug. 13, 1928, to Wesley Cole and Alice Viola Taylor Stanley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Carl Wooten.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Betty and Michael Butler of Galax; sons and daughters-in-law, David and Debora Wooten of Independence and Rex and Sherry Wooten of Waxhaw, N.C.; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; sister, Loella Mathena of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home Chapel with Minister Derrick Cowan and Eddie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Monta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time for the funeral at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019