She was born on March 25, 1936, in Sparta, N.C., to Robert Isaac and Mattie Roberts Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Marion Hill.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Diana Lynn and Lynwood Ray of Pipers Gap, Barry Craig and Nina Sue Hill of Thomasville, N.C., Grady Michael and Robin Hill of Winston-Salem, N.C., Robert Mitch Hill of Pipers Gap and Steven Scott and Kim Hill of Perryville, Md.; sister, Barbara Murphy of Sparta, N.C.; brothers and sister-in-law, Jack Johnson of Elkin, N.C., and Carl and Evelyn Johnson of Sparta, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held today, Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harvey Carico officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.

