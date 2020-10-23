1/
Alma Ruth Johnson Hill
1936 - 2020
Alma Ruth Johnson Hill, 84, of Galax, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.
She was born on March 25, 1936, in Sparta, N.C., to Robert Isaac and Mattie Roberts Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Marion Hill.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Diana Lynn and Lynwood Ray of Pipers Gap, Barry Craig and Nina Sue Hill of Thomasville, N.C., Grady Michael and Robin Hill of Winston-Salem, N.C., Robert Mitch Hill of Pipers Gap and Steven Scott and Kim Hill of Perryville, Md.; sister, Barbara Murphy of Sparta, N.C.; brothers and sister-in-law, Jack Johnson of Elkin, N.C., and Carl and Evelyn Johnson of Sparta, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held today, Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harvey Carico officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
