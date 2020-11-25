Alma Sue Mawyer, 87, of Galax, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center in Independence.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1933, in Galax, to Glen T. and Edna Burris Higgins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Daniel Mawyer Jr.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Barry Thomas and Theresa Ann Mawyer; grandson and wife Bradley Allen and Mary Anne Mawyer, all of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in the Coal Creek Cemetery with Pastor Ernie Smith officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Grayson Nursing and Rehab Center, P.O. Box 857, Independence, Va. 24348.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring of 2021.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.