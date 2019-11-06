Alpha "Bevie" Davis Wright Banks, 94, of Galax, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Waddell Nursing and Rehab.
She was born in Galax on May 14, 1925, to the late Stephen Glenn and Jennie Poe Davis.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her first husband, June C. Wright; and her second husband, Connie Banks.
Survivors include her daughter, Jo Carson of Greenville, S.C.; sons, Bill Wright and wife, Geneva of Independence and David Wright and wife, Phyllis of Galax; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a step great-grandchild; a step great-great-grandchild; a brother, Herbert C. Davis of Hagerstown, Md.; sister, Rita Davis Lloyd of Asheboro, N.C.; sister-in-law, Shelia Davis of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Gladeville United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The Rev. Terry Gregory officiated.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019