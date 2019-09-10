Alpha Verline Easter, 85, of Hillsville, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Waddell Nursing Home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1934, to the late Mary Allen.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Easter of the home; son, Terry Ray Easter and wife, Cathy of Hillsville; daughters, Wanda Sue Paschall of Hillsville, Joyce Anne Easter of Strasburg, Va. and Arlene Monteith of Hillsville; six grandchildren, Brian, Kenneth, Susie, Vett, Robert and Camilla; 15 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life service was held Sept. 10, 2019, at High Country Services at 3 p.m. Ed Buchanan officiated. High Country Services is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019