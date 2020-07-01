Alvin C. Rose (Al), 85, of Galax, formerly of Roanoke, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, peacefully at his home after many years of illness at 85.
Al was born in Summerfield, W.Va., on Sept. 17, 1934, to Clarence Alton and Stella Belcher Rose.
He was raised in Roanoke by his aunt and uncle, William and Audrey Belcher.
He graduated from William Fleming High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1957.
Al attended Cornett School of Business and studied Agronomy, Va., Tech Extension.
He was a golf pro at Old Monterey and assistant Pro at Blue Hills Roanoke, Boonesboro, Lynchburg, Bedford Country Club, Blue Ridge Country Club and Galax Country Club.
He retired in 1998.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of Shriner Club and Hillbillys, Elks Lodge 2212 and the Kazim Temple, Roanoke, Va.
Al married his high school sweetheart, Martha Ann Woolwine, on June 1, 1957. Martha took care of him these past few years.
Survivors include his wife, Martha, of Galax, Va.; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Brenda; a daughter, Lisa Ann; grandchildren, Alex, Britni and Kaitlyn; and a sister, Virginia Dancy of Crumpler, N.C.
A private graveside funeral will be held at the Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to either the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607 or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home of Galax if serving the Rose family.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.