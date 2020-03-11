Amanda Lauren Ramey (1988 - 2020)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
24333
(276)-236-2442
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Snowhill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Snowhill Baptist Church
Obituary
Amanda Lauren Ramey died Thursday March 5, 2020.
She was born in Galax on Feb. 22, 1988.
Survivors include her parents, Kathy and Donnie Baker and Johnny and Teresa Ramey; sisters and spouses, Alison and Justin DeHaven of Winchester and Amber and Josh Hall of Galax; three nephews; two nieces; and caregivers and extended family.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Gene and Wilma Smith and Junior and Lena Mae Ramey.
A funeral was held March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Baptist Church with Ernie Smith officiating. Burial was Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Snow Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Snow Hill Cemetery Fund.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
