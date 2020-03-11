Amanda Lauren Ramey died Thursday March 5, 2020.
She was born in Galax on Feb. 22, 1988.
Survivors include her parents, Kathy and Donnie Baker and Johnny and Teresa Ramey; sisters and spouses, Alison and Justin DeHaven of Winchester and Amber and Josh Hall of Galax; three nephews; two nieces; and caregivers and extended family.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Gene and Wilma Smith and Junior and Lena Mae Ramey.
A funeral was held March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Baptist Church with Ernie Smith officiating. Burial was Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Snow Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Snow Hill Cemetery Fund.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020